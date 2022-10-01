Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $178,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

