Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

