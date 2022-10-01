Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $445,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,030,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

