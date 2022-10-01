Comparing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.01) -0.56 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 1.66 -$40.03 million ($0.94) -0.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -59.14% -46.54% LogicBio Therapeutics -304.61% -107.56% -53.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 3,141.59%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

