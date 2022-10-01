Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $152,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

