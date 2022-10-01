Analyzing Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pluri and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pluri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57

Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 150.27%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Pluri.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pluri and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -102.61% -52.96% Ginkgo Bioworks -549.38% -47.12% -36.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 110.62 -$41.24 million ($1.47) -0.53 Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 17.74 -$1.83 billion ($1.96) -1.59

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Pluri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Rating)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.