1,205 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

CINF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.