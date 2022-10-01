Comparing Dana (NYSE:DAN) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 1.03% 4.89% 1.22% XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $8.95 billion 0.18 $197.00 million $0.69 16.57 XOS $5.05 million 39.47 $23.40 million ($0.20) -6.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dana and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 5 1 0 2.17 XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

Dana currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.17%. XOS has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 345.83%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Dana.

Volatility and Risk

Dana has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dana beats XOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, e-axles, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and transmissions, as well as electric, hybrid, and ICE products for light trucks, sport and crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides axles, driveshafts, e-axles, e-transmissions, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and electric vehicle integration services, as well as software as a service for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, planetary hub drives, e-axles and e-drives, and helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, as well as electrodynamic, hydraulic, and drivetrain components for construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary markets. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets and sealing, cover modules, heat shields, thermal management, e-thermal management, cooling, and bipolar fuel cell plates products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

