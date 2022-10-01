Head to Head Survey: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Denbury $1.26 billion 3.41 $56.00 million $6.51 13.25

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 1 0 8 0 2.78

Denbury has a consensus target price of $96.72, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Denbury 22.38% 23.55% 13.60%

Summary

Denbury beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

