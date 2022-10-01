Head-To-Head Review: Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) versus Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) and Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferguson and Aerogrow International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 2 4 6 0 2.33 Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferguson currently has a consensus target price of $139.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Ferguson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $28.57 billion 0.81 $1.51 billion $9.70 10.61 Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46

This table compares Ferguson and Aerogrow International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Aerogrow International. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerogrow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Aerogrow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 7.43% 44.20% 14.34% Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ferguson beats Aerogrow International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners. In addition, it distributes water meters and automation products, irrigation and drainage products, geosynthetics, and stormwater management products; flanges, general industrial maintenance repair and operations products, high density polyethylene products, and fabrication products; water and wastewater treatment products; and PVF solutions. Further, the company offers services, including consultation, advice and project management, pro pick-up, and delivery services; online tools; quotation, jobsite delivery and logistics, project management, and fabrication services; digitally enhanced estimation, and design services; advanced metering infrastructure services; and supply chain and equipment rental services. The company also sells its products through online channels. It operates a network of 1,679 branches and 11 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About Aerogrow International

(Get Rating)

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

