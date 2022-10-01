Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $236,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

