Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $255,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

ABM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

