Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $272,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,416 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

