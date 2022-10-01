Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 759 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in General Electric by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,383,000 after buying an additional 591,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

