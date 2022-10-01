Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

