Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.7% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

