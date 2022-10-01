Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $189.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

