Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.44. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.