Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.40 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

