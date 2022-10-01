Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of Codexis worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Codexis’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

