Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.23% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

