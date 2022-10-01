Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.