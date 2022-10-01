Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

