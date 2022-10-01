2,940 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 90,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $92.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

