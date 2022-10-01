Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.62 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

