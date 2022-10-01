Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 4,881 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

