Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

