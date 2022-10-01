Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.