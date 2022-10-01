Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,210,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

