Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $359.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.22 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

