Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

