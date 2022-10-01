Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

