Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

