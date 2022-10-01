Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Entergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.