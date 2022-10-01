Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 335 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

