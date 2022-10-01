Trust Co. of Vermont Has $331,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

