Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Alleghany by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $839.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

