Trust Co. of Vermont Has $505,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

