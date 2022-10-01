Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.