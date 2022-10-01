First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 775,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

