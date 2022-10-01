SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

