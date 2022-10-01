Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $38.51 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

