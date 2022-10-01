Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 750 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.