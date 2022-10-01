Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 483.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $79.08 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.