Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.18 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

