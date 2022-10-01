Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744,763 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FDLO stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

