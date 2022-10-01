Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.