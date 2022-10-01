Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) VP Earl Childress Purchases 10,000 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $8,820,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

