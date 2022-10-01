Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 11,085 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harrow Health Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $78,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

