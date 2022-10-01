Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Purchases 13,675 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,277,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,500,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.
- On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne acquired 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne bought 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of ISSC stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
